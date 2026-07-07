DXC bets on India to drive AI-led consulting with new Bengaluru centre

He is also focusing on engineering services, which is again a $1 billion business annually, by launching it as a separate business and making specific investments, at a time when the automotive sector has been hit by tariffs and weakness in Europe resulting from the aggressive policies of Chinese automakers.
He also expects its consulting and engineering services businesses to return to a growth path from the next financial year, even as the macroeconomic environment remains volatile and customers cut down on discretionary spending.
DXC's business, which includes technology consulting, applications and engineering services, contributes 40 per cent to the company's topline of $12.6 billion in annual revenue for FY26. Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), which includes horizontal BPO, IT security and cloud, contributes 50 per cent.