DXC bets on India to drive AI-led consulting with new Bengaluru centre

Global IT services and consulting firm DXC Technology announced the setting up of a new customer experience centre in Bengaluru. The new facility, one of DXC's largest global delivery hubs, will place India at the centre of its push towards AI-led consulting and engineering offerings.

Ramnath Venkataraman, President of Consulting and Engineering Services, told Business Standard that India will play a key role as the company transforms its business. DXC already has many senior leaders in India, including its platform engineering team that creates the intellectual property and provides core engineering talent.

Venkataraman said he has converted the entire design-build-test-operate lifecycle of applications into AI-led application services. "We're making a complete transition from a go-to-market perspective, with partnerships with the likes of Anthropic and AWS, which didn't exist 12 months back, to continue to harness AI into specific industry use cases," he added.

Venkataraman, who spent three decades at Accenture, was brought in last year to turn around the business even as other services companies have raced ahead. DXC's revenue of $12.6 billion lies between that of India's Wipro and HCLTech.

"India is really the engine that drives the thought leadership, creates the differentiated IP, executes it, and co-creates all of this with clients. It will remain a critical element. We're doubling down not just on creating customer-centric use cases and co-creating with them but also driving execution."

DXC's business, which includes technology consulting, applications and engineering services, contributes 40 per cent to the company's topline of $12.6 billion in annual revenue for FY26. Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), which includes horizontal BPO, IT security and cloud, contributes 50 per cent.

He also expects its consulting and engineering services businesses to return to a growth path from the next financial year, even as the macroeconomic environment remains volatile and customers cut down on discretionary spending.

He is also focusing on engineering services, which is again a $1 billion business annually, by launching it as a separate business and making specific investments, at a time when the automotive sector has been hit by tariffs and weakness in Europe resulting from the aggressive policies of Chinese automakers.

"We are focusing on depth and not breadth. There are four businesses I've categorised my side of the organisation into. There's Advisory X, which means I've got people who are very strong C-suite advisers, taking what are really proof-of-concept value pools for AI and converting that rapidly into a prototype and then scaling it," said Venkataraman.

The focus industries for consulting are banking, insurance, automotive and manufacturing, the public sector, aerospace, and travel and transportation.