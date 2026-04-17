Early warning signal: Anthropic's Mythos puts Indian fintechs on guard
Fintech body FACE urges stronger cyber defences as Anthropic's Claude Mythos raises concerns over AI-driven software vulnerabilitiesAjinkya Kawale
Fintech body FACE urges stronger cyber defences as Anthropic's Claude Mythos raises concerns over AI-driven software vulnerabilitiesAjinkya Kawale
Early warning:
- The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment recommends immediate reporting of attacks or threats to relevant authorities
- It urged members to adopt continuous vulnerability solutions, and zero-day vulnerability intelligence
- Claude Mythos' ability to identify vulnerabilities autonomously is a concern for Indian fintech
- Anthropic's Project Glasswing allows cos to use Mythos as part of their ‘defensive security work’
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:06 AM IST