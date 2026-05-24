EaseMyTrip focused on long-term growth, strengthening biz ecosystem: CEO

Travel booking platform EaseMyTrip remains focused on long-term growth, operational agility, and strengthening its overall business ecosystem with recent acquisitions, according to CEO and Co-Founder Rikant Pittie.

In an interview to PTI, Pittie highlighted Indians' strong appetite for domestic tourism, with nearly 90 per cent of EaseMyTrip's revenue coming from the segment.

"Indian travellers today are showing far greater interest in cultural, spiritual, experiential and regional tourism within the country," Pittie said.

Asked about leadership changes in the organisation, with brothers Nishant and Prashant stepping down as CEO and Managing Director last year, Pittie said, EaseMyTrip continues to operate with a strong professional leadership structure, an experienced management team, and clear governance processes.

"Leadership role changes are part of the natural evolution of any growing organisation, and the company remains focused on long-term growth, operational agility, and strengthening its overall business ecosystem," he added. The company, through its CSR arm, EaseMyTrip Foundation, recently opened the 'Savee' cafeteria at Delhi's Qutub Minar complex under the government's 'Adopt a Heritage' programme in partnership with the Archaeological Survey of India. "We see strong long-term potential for similar visitor-centric initiatives across India's heritage landscape," Pittie said. He stressed that EaseMyTrip is investing in artificial intelligence to enhance travel services, improve personalisation and strengthen its digital platform, amid growing competition in the online travel sector.