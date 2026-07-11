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ED attaches assets worth ₹1,000 crore in Reliance Anil Ambani Group probe

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL)

Anil Ambani
The ED is investigating multiple cases against the Group in connection with four FIRs filed under the anti-money laundering law | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has issued a fresh order to attach assets worth Rs 1,021 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The provisional order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaches equity shares of Reliance Power held by Reliance Infrastructure and certain loan amount receivable from Sasan Power and Reliance Power, the agency said in a statement.

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

According to the ED, the probe found that public funds worth Rs 15,548 crore raised by RHFL and RCFL were "systematically diverted" through a web of "shell" (dummy) and group companies controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The ED is investigating multiple cases against the Group in connection with four FIRs filed under the anti-money laundering law, and three under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

With the latest order, the total value of properties attached in this case has reached at Rs 20,367 crore, with the ED filing four chargesheets and arresting eight persons so far.

Additionally, properties worth Rs 77.86 crore have been attached under the FEMA, according to the ED.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Enforcement DirectorateReliance GroupAnil Ambani

First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

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