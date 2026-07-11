ED attaches assets worth ₹1,000 crore in Reliance Anil Ambani Group probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has issued a fresh order to attach assets worth Rs 1,021 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The provisional order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaches equity shares of Reliance Power held by Reliance Infrastructure and certain loan amount receivable from Sasan Power and Reliance Power, the agency said in a statement.

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR against Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

According to the ED, the probe found that public funds worth Rs 15,548 crore raised by RHFL and RCFL were "systematically diverted" through a web of "shell" (dummy) and group companies controlled and managed by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.