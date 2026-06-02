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ED carries out searches against Vedanta Group as part of FEMA probe

The searches are part of a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation investigation

Vedanta
An official statement from the company is awaited (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:35 AM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches against the Vedanta Group as part of a FEMA probe, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the action was launched against the mining conglomerate on Monday.

Officials said the searches were launched after the central agency initiated a probe against the billionaire businessman Anil Agrawal-promoted company under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

An official statement from the company is awaited. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Vedanta Vedanta GroupAnil Agarwal VedantaEnforcement DirectorateFema

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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