ED seizes ₹6.3 crore in money laundering probe linked to real estate fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized ₹6.3 crore in cash and jewellery worth ₹7.5 crore following searches against a Delhi-based real estate company accused of defrauding homebuyers and currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, officials said on Saturday.

The action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was launched on Friday and 10 premises of former directors, promoters and associated entities of the company -- Earth Infrastructures Ltd. (EIL) -- in Delhi and Gurugram were covered.

The company, according to official records, has been undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) since June 2018.

According to the ED officials, the money laundering case against the former directors and promoters of the company was initiated after taking cognisance of five Delhi Police (Economic Offences Wing) FIRs, apart from a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), the investigation arm of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.