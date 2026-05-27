Edtech firm PhysicsWallah to invest ₹120 crore in NBFC arm FinZ Finance

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah to invest ₹120 crore in NBFC arm FinZ FinanceEd-tech firm PhysicsWallah on Wednesday said its audit committee has approved an investment of about ₹120 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, FinZ Finance, through a rights issue.

The company will subscribe to up to 2.67 crore fully paid-up equity shares of FinZ with a face value of ₹10 each. The shares will be issued at a premium of ₹35 apiece, the company said in a regulatory filing.

FinZ, which operates in the financial services sector, is a wholly owned subsidiary of PhysicsWallah and holds a non-banking financial company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India. The subsidiary received the licence in September 2025 and commenced operations in March 2026.

In its post results analysts call, PhysicsWallah’s management said that the company provides short duration education loans to students. The management added that the company dominantly caters to PhysicsWallah's students as around 70-75 per cent loans are given to students already enrolled on the platform. PhysicsWallah said the proposed capital infusion will be used to augment the working capital requirements of FinZ and support the expansion and scaling up of its business operations. The transaction will be carried out in cash and will not alter PhysicsWallah’s ownership stake in the subsidiary, which will continue to remain fully owned by the parent entity.