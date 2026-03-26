EESL plans fresh tenders for 500K induction cookstoves in two phases

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is planning new tenders to procure half a million induction cookstoves in two phases to meet the rising demand for e-cooking appliances, official sources said on Thursday.

This move assumes significance in view of the West Asia crisis, which has hit LPG and the country's natural gas supplies.

EESL has recently awarded a tender for one lakh induction cookstoves to cater to the rising demand and has also conducted the tender for induction-compatible utensils, after initial feedback from various state governments and customers, the official sources said.

"Looking at the overwhelming response of demand in the current market, EESL plans to float a fresh tender of over half a million pieces after consuming the current vendor's quantity," the sources told PTI.

EESL had launched the National Electric Cooking Program (NECP) in 2023. Recently, there has been a sharp spike in electric induction stove prices due to surging demand amid an LPG shortage triggered by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. EESL has stepped in to meet this surging demand while stabilizing prices. The company promotes electric cooking through its National Efficient Cooking Programme. It draws on proven experience from government-sponsored carbon-saving initiatives like UJALA and Gram UJALA. The National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) is a flagship initiative under the government of India's "Go-Electric" campaign, launched on November 2, 2023. EESL's energy-efficient alternatives offer a timely, sustainable solution with its energy-efficient 1200-W induction cooktops with energy consumption display and child lock facility.

It has submitted a concept note to the government to elevate the NECP as a flagship national initiative. The programme is increasingly emerging as a strategic, consumer-centric and economically prudent solution for clean cooking in the country. NECP promotes induction-based cooking that cuts costs by 20-30 per cent over LPG, while enhancing safety and reducing emissions by thousands of tonnes annually. To ensure uninterrupted availability and price stability, EESL has entered into one-year rate contracts with multiple domestic manufacturers, ensuring assured supply, consistent quality and timely delivery. EESL is already geared up for large-scale deployment and is currently in the process of supplying approximately 1 lakh induction cookstoves to various state governments, state PSUs and public institutions, they said.