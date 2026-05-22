Eicher Motors posts record Q4 profit, plans ₹3,400 crore FY27 capex

Eicher Motors (EML), the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, has posted its highest-ever net profit of ₹1,520 crore during the fourth quarter of FY26, up 12 per cent from ₹1,362 crore during the same period last financial year.

Driven by its highest Q4 sales of 313,811 motorcycles, a 12 per cent growth over Q4 FY25, the company's net profit, revenue, and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) were at an all-time high. The company has also lined up a total capital expenditure of around ₹3,400 crore for FY27 — including ₹2,200 crore for Royal Enfield and ₹1,000-1,200 crore for VE Commercial Vehicles.

During the fourth quarter, EML reported revenue from operations at ₹6,080 crore, a growth of 16 per cent from the corresponding quarter of FY25. EBITDA grew 20 per cent to ₹1,514 crore. VECV recorded sales of 33,976 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up from 28,675 vehicles in the previous year. For the entire financial year 2025-26, it reported the highest-ever revenue from operations at ₹23,408 crore, up 24 per cent YoY, while EBITDA stood at a record ₹5,785 crore, a growth of 23 per cent. Profit after tax stood at the highest-ever mark of ₹5,515 crore, up 17 per cent YoY.

Royal Enfield recorded its highest-ever annual sales, surpassing 1.2 million units in FY26, marking the second consecutive year of crossing 1 million annual sales. Total volumes stood at 1,227,977 units, a 22 per cent YoY increase. Domestic sales grew 23 per cent to 1,107,343 units, while international volumes grew 20 per cent, with 120,634 motorcycles exported. “We achieved over one million motorcycle sales for the second consecutive year and recorded our best-ever festive season, with record volumes in both domestic and international markets. We also marked a major milestone in April ’26 with our entry into the electric mobility space via the launch of the Flying Flea C6," said B Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd and chief executive officer of Royal Enfield.

"International business remains a key priority as we steadily deepen our presence in markets like Brazil. To power our next phase of growth, we have committed to significant investments, including the brownfield capacity expansion at Cheyyar with ₹958 crore and our strategic expansion plan at Tada in Andhra Pradesh, both aimed at building future-ready capacity to support our long-term projected growth," he said. VECV reported the highest-ever revenue from operations of ₹27,076.6 crore, reflecting a 15 per cent growth over last year. EBITDA stood at ₹2,562.6 crore and profit after tax rose to ₹1,471 crore. VECV sold 103,404 units in FY26, growing 14.7 per cent over FY25.