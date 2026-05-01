EisnerAmper looks to expand headcount of GCC operation by 10% in 3 years

US-based business consulting firm EisnerAmper is aiming to increase its headcount at its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) by 10 per cent over the next three years to serve its worldwide clientele.

The firm recently opened its second Mumbai office and has committed over $5 million over the next three to five years toward office space in the city, in addition to its existing investments.

"Our annual spend in India continues to grow and will scale alongside headcount expansion. Ultimately, our primary investments are in people, office infrastructure, and technology," EisnerAmper Managing Partner Hiren Modi told PTI.

With the expansion, Modi said EisnerAmper aims to double its global revenue to $2.4 billion in the next 4-5 years from $1.2 billion at present.

On the GCC side alone, he said, "India currently represents about 20 per cent of our global workforce. We expect that to grow to approximately 30 per cent over the next three-plus years. In absolute numbers, that could translate to doubling our current headcount over the next few years. If we execute a couple of larger M&As in the US as planned, that number could be significantly higher." The bench strength of its GCC currently is 1,000. "We will offer a comprehensive range of non-audit services -- tax, accounting, and advisory. For any regulatory elements, we will partner with local firms within our network," he said.