Eli Lilly backs Haryana FDA action on counterfeit Mounjaro seizures

Pharma major Eli Lilly on Thursday backed action by the Haryana Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against counterfeit versions of its diabetes drug Mounjaro seized in Gurugram. The firm stated that the products were fake and did not originate from its authorised supply chain.

This comes two weeks after the Haryana drug control authority busted an allegedly illegal racket involving Mounjaro Kwikpens sales for several dosage forms, according to reports.

“These seized counterfeit products were not manufactured by Lilly and did not originate from Lilly’s authorised and verified supply chain,” the company said in an official statement.

It added that most of the seized counterfeit stock has been recovered and that supplies of genuine medicines through licensed distributors and pharmacies remain unaffected.

“Lilly takes any act of counterfeiting very seriously. Counterfeit products are not manufactured under approved quality controls and may pose significant risks to patient safety and public health,” said Winselow Tucker, president and general manager for Eli Lilly India. Mounjaro was the highest selling drug through trade channels in India for financial year 2025-26 (FY26), raking in sales worth ₹923 crore. The tirzepatide-based drug is approved in India to manage Type 2 diabetes in adults. It is also indicated for chronic weight management in patients with obesity. Warning that counterfeit products may look very similar to genuine Lilly medicines, the