Home / Companies / News / EMA Partners India acquires RPO firm Taggd in ₹113 crore all-cash deal

EMA Partners India acquires RPO firm Taggd in ₹113 crore all-cash deal

The acquisition brings together executive search and recruitment process outsourcing capabilities, creating an integrated talent recruitment platform with global reach

mergers & acquisitions, mergers, acquisitions
Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 4:38 PM IST
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EMA Partners India, an executive search and leadership recruitment platform, said it has acquired recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) company Taggd for Rs 113 crore in cash.
 
The deal brings together two complementary talent businesses to create one of the country's largest integrated talent recruitment companies, offering solutions spanning executive search, professional search and AI-powered RPO at scale.
 
For EMA, the acquisition helps expand its business verticals, while for Taggd, it advances its 2030 vision to fulfil one million jobs and expands access to EMA Partners' global market presence.
 
"Our combined track record will broaden our client services and accelerate the growth of our platform. Through Taggd, we will continue to invest in and deploy cutting-edge recruitment technology and AI tools to build efficiencies," said K Sudarshan, chairman and managing director, EMA Partners India.
 
The acquisition reflects the growing demand for integrated talent partners that combine scale, intelligence, technology and accountability across the hiring lifecycle.
 
"The partnership gives us the opportunity to extend our reach by leveraging EMA's presence in other global markets," said Pankaj Bansal, co-founder of Taggd and Caret Capital, and Devashish Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer of Taggd.
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Topics :acquisitionRecruitmentLeadership

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

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