Emami Agrotech eyes ₹2,000 crore from HoReCa, food services segment

The company also plans to expand its 'FOR CHEF' portfolio by introducing sauces, condiments, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products in the next few months

Emami
BS Reporter Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 5:45 PM IST
Emami Agrotech, the Rs 20,000 crore edible oil, food and biodiesel arm of the Emami Group, is stepping up its play in the HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and catering) and B2B foodservice segment, targeting a turnover of Rs 2,000 crore from the category in the next two-three years.
 
On Tuesday, the company launched the “FOR CHEF” range under its umbrella brand “Healthy & Tasty” for the segment at AAHAR 2026 – the International Food & Hospitality Fair being held in New Delhi.
 
The range features multiple variants of edible oils along with essential pantry ingredients such as whole, pure and blended spices, fresh chakki atta, maida, sooji, besan and soya chunks, offered in larger pack formats tailored for professional kitchens and institutional consumption.
 
The company also plans to expand its ‘FOR CHEF’ portfolio by introducing sauces, condiments, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products in the next few months.
 
Speaking to Business Standard, Aditya Agarwal, director, Emami Group, said, “We have built a very strong team with experience in HoReCa and food services to focus on this business.”
 
The company has onboarded Samantha Dutta as senior vice-president, food services, QSR, modern trade and alternate channels, to lead the business. Dutta has over 27 years of experience across the HoReCa, QSR, foodservice and B2B ecosystem.
 
Vikas Mittal, former managing director of McCain Foods India, South East Asia, Korea and Taiwan, has also been appointed as the strategic business adviser to guide the company toward achieving accelerated growth in this segment.
 
Global consultancy firm KPMG will also work on the company’s route-to-market strategy. Agarwal said that in the last six months, KPMG had worked on cost optimisation. “Now they will look at the go-to-market strategy.”
 

Topics :Emami AgrotechEmamiedible oil

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

