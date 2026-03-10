Emami Agrotech eyes ₹2,000 crore from HoReCa, food services segment

On Tuesday, the company launched the “FOR CHEF” range under its umbrella brand “Healthy & Tasty” for the segment at AAHAR 2026 – the International Food & Hospitality Fair being held in New Delhi.

The range features multiple variants of edible oils along with essential pantry ingredients such as whole, pure and blended spices, fresh chakki atta, maida, sooji, besan and soya chunks, offered in larger pack formats tailored for professional kitchens and institutional consumption.

The company also plans to expand its ‘FOR CHEF’ portfolio by introducing sauces, condiments, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products in the next few months.

Speaking to Business Standard, Aditya Agarwal, director, Emami Group, said, “We have built a very strong team with experience in HoReCa and food services to focus on this business.”

The company has onboarded Samantha Dutta as senior vice-president, food services, QSR, modern trade and alternate channels, to lead the business. Dutta has over 27 years of experience across the HoReCa, QSR, foodservice and B2B ecosystem.