Emami is considering a buyback of shares, calls a board meeting on Sep 17

Homegrown FMCG major Emami on Monday said its board will meet this week to consider a buyback of the company's fully paid-up equity shares.

The Kolkata-headquartered company did not disclose the size or price of the proposed buyback.

"Notice is hereby given... that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2026 to consider, inter alia, a proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, including matters related/incidental thereto," Emami said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will intimate the stock exchanges of the outcome of the board meeting after its conclusion on September 17.