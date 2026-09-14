Home / Companies / News / Emami is considering a buyback of shares, calls a board meeting on Sep 17

Emami is considering a buyback of shares, calls a board meeting on Sep 17

The Kolkata-headquartered company did not disclose the size or price of the proposed buyback

Emami Group
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 7:36 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Homegrown FMCG major Emami on Monday said its board will meet this week to consider a buyback of the company's fully paid-up equity shares.

The Kolkata-headquartered company did not disclose the size or price of the proposed buyback.

"Notice is hereby given... that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 17, 2026 to consider, inter alia, a proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, including matters related/incidental thereto," Emami said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it will intimate the stock exchanges of the outcome of the board meeting after its conclusion on September 17.

Shares of Emami closed at Rs 364.35 on Friday on the BSE. The stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs 612.40 on September 18, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 361.25 on September 1, 2026.

In FY26, Emami's revenue was Rs 3,048.26 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon Now hits $1 bn annualised gross sales as quick-commerce battle grows

Essar Energy Transition Retail acquires UK forecourt network SGN

Premium

Better execution could help United Breweries reverse revenue, margin lag

Japan's Horiba targets 20 billion yen from India operations by 2028

Premium

Skoda rules out exporting India-developed Kylaq to Europe after FTA

Topics :EmamiBuybacksBoard meeting

Buzzing :

Tata Sons ListingDelhi Traffic AdvisoryWeather UpdateBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

Next Story