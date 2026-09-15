Embassy Developments plans ₹2,000 cr investment in North Bengaluru homes

Real estate developer Embassy Developments will invest around Rs 2,000 crore in the first phase of Embassy Origins, an 85-acre residential development in North Bengaluru. The phase comprises two residential projects with a combined gross development value (GDV) of Rs 4,500 crore.

The two projects — Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve — are approved by the real estate regulatory authority (Rera). Embassy Riverine comprises 217 villas across about 1.1 million square feet (msf) of saleable area, while Embassy South Reserve features 855 apartments across 1.5 msf. Together, the projects offer more than 2.6 msf of saleable residential space.

Aditya Virwani, managing director, Embassy Developments, said the company is seeing a gap in the luxury housing segment. The starting ticket size for the villas is Rs 14 crore, which rises to about Rs 15 crore after stamp duty and GST, while apartments start at Rs 2 crore.

The company expects to fund the investment through a combination of borrowing, equity and customer booking receipts. The first phase is expected to take around four years to build, while the second phase of 18 acres is likely to be launched next year. The company is yet to decide whether the second phase will comprise villas or apartments, with the product, investment and GDV to be determined over the next few months. Embassy expects a gross margin of around 35 per cent and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 20-25 per cent on new projects, Virwani said.