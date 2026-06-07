Embassy Developments sees FY27 pre-sales at ₹8,000 cr: MD Aditya Virwani

Realty firm Embassy Developments Ltd is expecting a 73 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal year to Rs 8,000 crore as housing demand continues to be strong across major cities, a top company official said.

In an interview with PTI, Embassy Developments Ltd Managing Director Aditya Virwani highlighted that the company performed well during 2025-26 with sales bookings rising 128 per cent to Rs 4,631 crore, slightly short of the annual guidance.

He noted that the demand for well-designed and high-quality residential properties continues to be robust, especially for branded players having strong execution track record.

About the outlook for the current fiscal year, Virwani said, "We are targeting Rs 8,000 crore worth of sales bookings in 2026-27." This includes Rs 2,000 crore worth of sales bookings or pre-sales in two housing projects that the company is building on a DM (development management) model, he added.

In the two DM projects, the company would build as well as sell apartments, and receive 10 per cent of the revenue as its fee. To meet the FY27 sales bookings target, Virwani said the company will launch nearly Rs 19,500 crore worth of homes this fiscal year across Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and Delhi-NCR. Moreover, it has around Rs 11,000 crore of inventories in the ongoing projects. Regarding the impact of West Asia on housing sales, Virwani said the demand from investment focused customers is slow but end-users demand remains intact. Rather than sales, he mentioned that the impact has been more on the availability of certain building materials like tiles and also the increase in the prices of those items.

"Cost side is actually most problematic. Cost has gone up a lot. More than the cost, it's just actually the availability of materials," he said. "This is causing not just us, but the entire industry, a little bit of a short-term compression in profit margins." Virwani said the company has some cushion to absorb increase in the input cost. He also highlighted that the company has secured favourable outcomes in two significant legal and regulatory matters and hoped that the development would remove key shareholder concerns. Recently, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside the insolvency proceedings initiated against the company.