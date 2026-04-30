Embassy Reit bets on acquisitions for growth, says CEO Amit Shetty

We spent about ₹1,500 crore in FY26. FY27 capex guidance is also around ₹1,500 crore. Overall, we have 6.2 msf under development with a total planned spend of ₹3,500 crore. We plan to deliver these developments in three years, largely across Bengaluru and Chennai. This will generate around ₹610 crore of NOI at about a 15 per cent yield on cost by FY30. We are also building two hotels with 518 keys, with an investment of ₹940 crore. These hotels will generate about ₹250 crore of NOI once stabilised.