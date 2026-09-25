Embassy Reit raises ₹1,000 crore through debentures to refinance debt

Realty firm Embassy Office Parks Reit has raised ₹1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to a European bank.

The amount would be used to refinance its existing debt.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said the amount has been raised through the issuance of three-year floating-rate NCDs, fully subscribed by a leading European multinational bank.

The NCDs have been issued at an initial coupon rate of 6.97 per cent.

The transaction marks the first financing by a scheduled commercial bank to an Indian Reit at the trust level, following the RBI's framework announced in June 2026 permitting commercial banks to finance Reits, it added.