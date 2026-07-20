Emcure broadens Poviztra's use for MASH after CDSCO nod for semaglutide

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it will expand the use of its co-marketed brand of innovator semaglutide, Poviztra, for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), following approval granted by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the new indication.

The approval follows the Indian regulator's clearance of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy for treating non-cirrhotic MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2-F3). With this, the innovator semaglutide molecule becomes the first and only GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in India for the condition.

Poviztra, which is manufactured at Novo Nordisk's European facility and imported into India, contains the innovator recombinant DNA-origin semaglutide. Emcure said the new indication will be marketed through its subsidiary Zuventus Healthcare, leveraging its gastroenterology and hepatology portfolio to improve awareness, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

MASH is a progressive liver disease caused by excess fat accumulation in the liver, leading to inflammation, fibrosis and liver damage. The condition is closely associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders, and often remains undiagnosed until it reaches advanced stages. The approval is backed by data from the global Phase III ESSENCE trial, in which semaglutide achieved resolution of steatohepatitis in 63 per cent of patients and improvement in liver fibrosis in 37 per cent. The company said one in three patients experienced both resolution of steatohepatitis and improvement in fibrosis. "The approval for MASH marks an important milestone for patients living with a serious and often underdiagnosed liver disease. We are pleased to make this important new indication available through Poviztra," said Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.