Emergent takes VibeCon hackathon to India, eyes next wave of founders

Emergent, an artificial intelligence (AI) software creation platform, has brought its VibeCon hackathon to India for the first time, hosting the event in Bengaluru as part of its push to tap into the country’s growing startup ecosystem.

VibeCon India is a selection-led hackathon designed to identify high-potential builders capable of rapidly turning ideas into working products. Originally launched in San Francisco, the event focuses on outcomes rather than open participation.

The Bengaluru edition, hosted at Polaris School of Technology, has drawn more than 20,000 applications from India and abroad, with a smaller cohort selected through a rigorous screening process.

The winning team will receive a direct interview opportunity with a partner at Y Combinator for a future batch. Participants will also compete for cash prizes and gain access to a pool of credits and resources supported by ecosystem partners. The company said the event reflects the rising importance of India as a hub for early-stage product building and startup activity. “India is producing an extraordinary number of ambitious builders, many of whom are ready to move faster than traditional pathways allow,” said Mukund Jha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Emergent. The hackathon is backed by a wide range of partners across venture capital, AI research and developer infrastructure, including:

Lightspeed Venture Partners Together Fund OpenAI and Anthropic Amazon Web Services Stripe and Razorpay MongoDB, Starknet and Temporal Technologies These partners are providing mentorship, tools and technical resources to participating teams. The two-day hackathon will conclude with a final judging round, where teams present products built during the event. Wingman Alongside the hackathon, Emergent announced the launch of Wingman, an autonomous AI agent designed to handle ongoing business tasks across workplace tools. The product can manage functions such as scheduling, social media, sales support, research and hiring by running multiple agents simultaneously. Wingman is designed with a layered approach to automation: