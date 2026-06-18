Emirates NBD completes acquisition of 60% majority stake in RBL Bank

Emirates NBD on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in RBL Bank through a primary capital infusion of about $2.75 billion (around ₹26,000 crore).

Following the preferential issue of shares and completion of the mandatory open offer, Emirates NBD now holds 60 per cent of the expanded share capital of RBL Bank.

The transaction, first announced in October 2025, was completed after receiving all regulatory approvals and satisfying closing conditions.

The deal constitutes the largest foreign direct investment in the Indian banking sector, the largest equity fundraise in the Indian banking sector, one of the largest fundraises through preferential issuance by a listed company in India, and the first acquisition of a majority stake in a profitable Indian bank by a foreign bank.

The capital infusion is expected to strengthen RBL Bank’s balance sheet, enhance its capital adequacy and support its long-term growth strategy. The partnership combines Emirates NBD’s regional banking network and expertise with RBL Bank’s distribution network and universal banking franchise in India. “The successful completion of this landmark transaction reflects the strength of the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, built on decades of cooperation, mutual trust and shared economic ambitions,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD. “Through our partnership with RBL Bank, Emirates NBD is proud to support this vision and further reinforce its role as a trusted financial bridge between the UAE and India.”