Employees in India value work breaks, but few make time for them

Indian employees recognise that taking breaks, eating well and staying active can help them feel better and work more productively. Yet, increasingly demanding work schedules make it harder to build these habits into the working day, according to a study by food services company Compass Group India.

The company's Global Eating at Work (GEAW) study found that 95 per cent of Indian employees feel more productive after taking a break. However, out of 2,000 people interviewed across corporates and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, 63 per cent believe their organisations undervalue breaks, pointing to a disconnect between what employees consider important and what their workplaces allow them to practise.

The frequency of breaks has also declined. The proportion of employees taking regular breaks three to five times a week fell from 46 per cent in 2023 to 38 per cent in 2025. Meanwhile, 44 per cent now take two or fewer breaks a week, a 67 per cent increase from 2023. One in five employees spends less than 15 minutes on their main workday break, while nearly a quarter rarely takes a meaningful break during the day. Only 15 per cent take a break lasting more than 45 minutes. While 76 per cent of employees prefer several shorter breaks to one long break, 45 per cent said they take breaks only when circumstances allow. Nearly one in four continues to eat lunch at their desk.

The findings highlight the difficulty of balancing productivity demands with employee wellbeing. As workloads increase and schedules become more demanding, even employees who recognise the value of stepping away from work are finding it difficult to make time for it. Health and nutrition become workplace priorities The study highlighted that employee expectations are extending beyond conventional compensation and benefits to include healthier food choices, physical activity and better workplace environments. It found that 90 per cent of Indian employees want healthier food options at work. More than 90 per cent also said they were changing what they eat and drink to improve their long-term health.

Nutrition, physical activity and quality sleep emerged as the three leading contributors to long-term wellbeing among Indian employees. Workplace cafeterias become more than dining spaces The study found that India has a relatively higher level of workplace dining infrastructure than the global average. Fifty-one per cent of Indian employees have access to on-site dining facilities, compared with 29 per cent globally, according to the study. Food is also emerging as an important part of workplace relationships. Ninety-three per cent of Indian employees said they share meals with colleagues at least a few times a month. The report further found that 91 per cent try to catch up with colleagues over food or drink at work, compared with 69 per cent globally. Nearly 87 per cent of employees want workplace restaurants to reflect the experience and ambience of modern high-street dining destinations.

The study also highlighted the growing interest in regional cuisines, healthier snacks and more personalised food choices. the study noted that this makes workplace food services a broader employee-experience consideration for companies, rather than simply an operational facility for providing meals. Sustainability is also becoming part of employee expectations. Ninety-two per cent of Indian employees agreed that employers have a responsibility to proactively promote sustainability. Among the sustainability measures valued by consumers, 41 per cent identified sustainable disposal of food waste, 36 per cent reducing carbon footprint, 31 per cent supporting small or independent farmers and 28 per cent supporting community initiatives.