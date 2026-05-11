Energy, intelligence must be treated as national priorities: Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, stated on Monday that energy and intelligence are now inseparable and must be treated as national priorities because a nation that does not build capability in peace is forced to pay for its exposure in a crisis.

Adani, speaking in the context of the Middle East conflict, added that energy security and digital security are no longer independent dimensions but the twin foundations of national power.

The billionaire industrialist addressed the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

“The true independence in the 21st century will mean owning the energy that lights our homes and the intelligence that guides our minds. This is not a theory. And the two largest economies in the world — the United States and China — have understood this deeply,” Adani added.

The chief of the ports-to-power conglomerate cited how the US built energy abundance and now seeks compute dominance, and China built energy scale and now seeks artificial intelligence (AI) sovereignty. He further went on to say that the emerging world is not flat, but fractured. “Supply chains are being redesigned around national interests. Energy has returned to becoming the centre of security discussions. Semiconductors have become instruments of statecraft.” Speaking about India, Adani said that the country has “something uniquely powerful, because we are not building for an abstract future. We are building for a living, rising, demanding India”.

“India’s advantage is simple. Everything we build will already have demand waiting for it,” he added. As of March 2026, India has crossed 500 gigawatts (GW) of installed power capacity. Another four times the capacity is on its way over the next two decades to take India to 2,000 GW by 2047. Adani said that India is no longer growing through incremental addition, but through compounding acceleration. “At this pace, India will add the equivalent of a new European economy to its GDP every decade. This is not linear growth. This is compounding — national power.” Citing the example of India’s mobile data explosion, Adani said that AI will also create a similar surge, but this surge will be far more power-hungry. Data centre capacity, which is expected to reach 5 GW by 2030, could rise to nearly 75 GW by 2047.

“That is why India must prepare now,” Adani said. The industrialist rejected the story of AI replacing workers, technology taking over human judgment, and efficiency meaning fewer people “entirely”. “India must not import fear from the Western world. India must build AI not as a force that removes opportunity, but as a force that expands productivity, creates new jobs, empowers small businesses and gives Indians the tools to compete with the best,” Adani added. Citing the success of UPI, Adani said that AI will do the same but at a far greater scale. It will create companies we cannot yet name, business models we cannot yet define, and markets that today are invisible.

Adani explained that AI rests on power, compute, and application. “In this fractured age, we must realise that data and compute must have a home — and intelligence must have a geography. If our data is processed on distant shores, it means our future is being written on foreign shores,” Adani said. Adani highlighted that India's information technology (IT) services model placed India at the centre of the global technology economy, but was built on writing code for other people's platforms and serving intelligence rather than owning it. “The AI age does not reward that model. The new model must build intelligence and can afford to be largely sovereign. Every generation must build beyond the success of the previous one. This is not a criticism of Indian IT. It is a call to action and the logic of this very moment,” Adani added.

Adani said that energy, data centres, and people are the three foundational pillars of a digital future that his group of industries is building. Adani mentioned that the Adani Group’s total investment commitment towards the energy transition stands at $100 billion, making it one of the largest clean energy investors anywhere in the world. The group also has a multi-billion-dollar commitment to sovereign computing on Indian soil — data centres, including its recently announced $100-billion investment plan. Adani said that India must not rent the infrastructure of its intelligence future, but build, power, and own it on its own soil.