Enterprise AI adoption low due to high token usage, low RoI: Cognizant CEO

Kumar, a long-time Infosys veteran, has earlier said the assumption that new AI tools can be plugged into enterprise environments and immediately replace large parts of IT services work is misplaced. “A tool or a technology would be plugged into an enterprise landscape, and magically, there will be output coming out of it. If that's the case, why hasn't that value drifted into enterprises over the last three years (since OpenAI launched ChatGPT). The reality is that the value is actually still sitting with infrastructure and not drifting to enterprises,” he said in February in a press conference.