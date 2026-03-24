Entrepreneurial push in PSUs can boost self-reliance: Vedanta's Agarwal

Amid rising import dependence and intensifying global competition for critical resources, Anil Agarwal , founder and chairman of Vedanta Group, on Tuesday called for a paradigm shift in how India leverages its public sector enterprises in the natural resources sector.

In a social media post, he stressed the need to combine entrepreneurial dynamism with the institutional strength of public sector companies to accelerate domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.

Agarwal argued that India stands at a critical juncture where strengthening domestic capabilities in hydrocarbons, minerals, metals and fertilisers is a strategic necessity. “The purpose is to reduce imports and fulfil our Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Drawing parallels with India’s success in agriculture, where focused policy support and production-led growth led to self-sufficiency and surplus, the Vedanta chief pointed out that a similar approach must now be applied to “below-the-ground” resources. “India has done very well in agriculture, which is above-the-ground. We have boosted production and achieved self-sufficiency and surplus. Now the time has come for below-the-ground, namely hydrocarbons, minerals and fertilisers. India has the best geology,” he posted. Based on his analysis of 24 public sector companies operating in the natural resources space, Agarwal highlighted the strong human capital base within these organisations. However, he emphasised that unlocking their full potential would require integrating entrepreneurial execution, risk-taking ability, and access to capital.

“Whenever the government has entrusted Indian entrepreneurs, they have done miracles and built world-class sectors like telecom, aviation, ports, steel, cement and power EPC,” he said, advocating a broader role for private enterprise in driving efficiency and scale within PSUs. Citing Vedanta’s experience with Hindustan Zinc Limited and Bharat Aluminium Company, Agarwal said that strategic investments, deployment of advanced technologies, and entrepreneurial leadership resulted in a fivefold increase in employment and a 10–15 times surge in production by using the same workforce and resources. These transformations, he observed, also catalysed the creation of over a thousand downstream industries. “The same model can be tried with our public sector. Of course, there will be no retrenchment. It is very challenging to raise funding in this sector, but our entrepreneurs can do it on the back of amazing reserves and resources,” he added.