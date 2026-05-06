Epic bets on technical textiles with $150 million Odisha investment

The company has now set its sights on scaling up production efficiency at Trimetro, billed as India’s first fully net-zero carbon and net-zero water garment production facility. It has been designed to manufacture nearly 20 million garments annually for export markets while generating up to 10,000 jobs in phases, with women expected to constitute nearly 80 per cent of the workforce.

“The unit is currently operating at 50-60 per cent efficiency. Our immediate focus is to ramp up Trimetro to full capacity. We are targeting over 75 per cent operational efficiency within the next 18 to 24 months. Though this campus has been designed with future expansion in mind, any major expansion would likely be taken up only in FY28,” Mahtani said.