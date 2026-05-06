Epic bets on technical textiles with $150 million Odisha investment

The proposed unit will be designed to diversify Epic’s sourcing base away from traditional cotton-centric fabrics towards premium synthetic textiles, including polyester, nylon, elastane blends, recycled synthetic fibres and performance-engineered materials used in sportswear, outerwear, intimate wear and functional apparel.
Explaining the strategic rationale behind the move, Mahtani said the shift into textiles was a natural progression for Epic’s vertically integrated global business model. “We have been importing significant fabric volumes for our garment operations worldwide. By manufacturing textiles in India, we can reduce lead times, improve quality control and capture value across the entire chain. Technical textiles, especially performance fabrics, are where we see the strongest growth potential,” he said.