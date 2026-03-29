EPL to merge with Indorama-backed Indovida in $2 billion packaging deal

Packaging company EPL Ltd said on Sunday it had agreed to merge with Indovida, backed by Thailand's Indorama Ventures, in a deal valuing the combined business at about $2 billion.

The merged group will combine EPL's packaging operations with Indovida's plastics portfolio.

Under the transaction, EPL is valued at about $1.2 billion, implying a price of 339 Indian rupees ($3.58) per share, while Indovida is valued at about $700 million.

Following the merger, Indorama Ventures will become a co-promoter with a 51.8% stake in the combined company, while private equity firm Blackstone, which backs EPL, will hold about 16.6%.