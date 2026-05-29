Eruditus sees India contributing over half of revenue in five years

According to Damera, the universities will oversee academics, including curriculum, pedagogy, faculty hiring, admissions and research, while Eruditus will manage operations, student experience, housing, technology integration and corporate linkages.“We started as a company in India... but now with a greater focus on Indian schools, plus the foreign campuses, I think India will again become a big part of what we do,” Damera said, adding that “the current revenue contribution of India is about 25 per cent. I think if you're asking the same question five years from now, it probably will be more than half.”