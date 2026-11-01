Home / Companies / News / Escorts Kubota reports 10% decline in October sales to 16,921 units

Escorts Kubota reports 10% decline in October sales to 16,921 units

Its domestic tractor sales fell 10.9 per cent to 16,412 tractors compared to 18,423 units in the year-ago period

Escorts Kubota, automotive industry, Tractors, Mahindra & Mahindra, farm sector, VST Tillers Tractors, Nifty Auto index
However, the company's exports rose 35.7 per cent to 509 units in October against 375 units in the year-ago period
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Escorts Kubota Ltd on Sunday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in total tractor sales to 16,921 tractors in October from 18,798 a year earlier.

Its domestic tractor sales fell 10.9 per cent to 16,412 tractors compared to 18,423 units in the year-ago period.

However, the company's exports rose 35.7 per cent to 509 units in October against 375 units in the year-ago period.

The industry witnessed some moderation in October 2026, impacted by a high base, shift in festive timing and monsoon-related disruptions. Elevated input costs due to geopolitical developments and consequent pricing actions may moderate demand in the near term, the company said in a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IOC, BPCL, HPCL clock ₹30,106 cr Q2 profit, nearly 39% of FY26 earnings

Bosch targets double-digit share in India's AC market within two years

Sona Comstar expects annual investments to rise as business grows: MD

NCLT scraps JLS Realty land transfer to Spenta, cancels ₹525 cr IIFL deal

CDSL Q2 profit rises 24% to ₹173 cr as demat accounts grow by 7.5 million

Topics :EscortsEscorts tractor salesEscorts Ltd

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyJio Platforms Share PriceQ2 Results TodayMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

First Published: Nov 01 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

Next Story