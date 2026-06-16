Essar, IRH Global sign $500 million crude sourcing and supply facility

Essar Group and International Resources Holding (IRH) on Tuesday announced the signing of an agreement for the execution of a $500 million crude sourcing and product supply facility. The agreement was signed between Essar Energy Transition Fuels and IRH Global Trading.

The facility enables Essar to diversify its crude-sourcing and product-marketing options while optimising its working-capital arrangements. “It also strengthens feedstock security in an increasingly volatile global energy market, enhancing Essar Energy Transition Fuels’ ability to respond to changing market conditions and capture value across refining and trading activities,” the companies said.

Essar said in a statement that the transaction represents an important step in its strategy to strengthen relationships with leading industry players and underscores IRH’s role in enabling energy flows across international markets while supporting operations for downstream refining assets.