India's Essar group to invest $18 bn in steel manufacturing in the US

US President Donald J Trump announced on Tuesday that Indian conglomerate Essar Group-backed Mesabi Metallics will invest $18 billion to build a fully integrated steel company in the US, in what the company described as the “largest” single-location investment in an integrated steel complex in US history.

The investment includes a proposed $15 billion steel complex in Iowa, in addition to nearly $3 billion already invested in the company’s iron ore mine and pelletising facility in Minnesota, the company said in a statement.

The company said the project would create a fully domestic steel supply chain, with iron ore mined in Minnesota and converted into steel in Iowa.

More than 8,000 jobs are expected to be created during construction of the Iowa complex, while at least 1,750 full-time employees will be employed once the facility becomes operational. Mesabi Metallics said the investment is expected to generate $95 billion in total economic output during construction and the first 10 years of operations. The Minnesota mine, located in Nashwauk on the Mesabi Iron Range, has received nearly $3 billion in investment to date and is the first new iron ore mine built in the US in 50 years, the company said. It will produce direct-reduction-grade iron ore pellets, branded Patriot Pellet, for supply to the Iowa steel complex.