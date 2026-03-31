Essar's Mesabi Metallics secures $520 million funding from Breakwall

Essar Group-backed Mesabi Metallics Company LLC said on Tuesday that it entered into a new $520-million senior secured credit facility with Valor Mining Credit Partners II, managed by Breakwall Capital LP with Vitol, as it neared commercial operations in Minnesota later this year.

The financing will provide support to its $2.5 billion direct reduction (DR) grade iron-ore mine and pellet plant located on more than 16,000 acres in northern Minnesota. The project will onshore a strategically important segment of the US steel supply chain, the company said.

About 750 construction workers are currently onsite. The Essar Group has already invested over $2 billion of equity in the project.

One of the largest private sector industrial investments in the state’s history, the project has also received support from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM), underscoring its strategic importance to US manufacturing and supply chain security for the American manufacturing, automobile, infrastructure, shipbuilding and defence sectors, the company said. Describing the partnership with Breakwall an important milestone for Mesabi Metallics, Joe Broking, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mesabi Metallics, said: “We are bringing to market a brand-new American source of the highest quality DR-grade iron ore that will help US steelmakers reduce reliance on imported raw materials and international supply chains.”