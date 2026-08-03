Essar to invest $5.8 billion in UK energy transition projects by 2035

Essar Group plans to invest £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion) in low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035, it said on Monday.

The investment plans of Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a wholly owned division of the Essar Group, will play a key role in accelerating the UK’s low-carbon transition, supporting the government’s decarbonisation policy and creating highly skilled employment opportunities in the North West, the company said.

“Over the past 15 years, Essar’s £1 billion investment has reshaped the refinery, ensuring it retained its position as a critical national asset. Key upgrades include reconfiguring the site into a highly efficient single-train operation to increase yields of higher-value products, expanding the range of crude grades processed, and upgrading Stanlow's catalytic cracker,” the company said.