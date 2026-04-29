Eternal eyes $20 bn in B2C NOV by FY28; $1 bn in adjusted Ebitda by FY29

Food and grocery delivery platform Eternal is entering a phase of rapid growth. After taking 18 years to reach its first $10 billion in annual net order value (NOV) from the business-to-consumer (B2C) verticals, the company now expects to double the number to $20 billion in under two years, signalling a sharp acceleration in scale.

In addition, having achieved adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) profitability in FY24 after 16 years of setting up the business, Eternal is now targeting $1 billion in adjusted Ebitda by FY29. “Our first annual $10 billion in NOV took 18 years. This doubling to $20 billion annual NOV will take less than two years from here. Similarly, it took 16 years to reach adjusted Ebitda profitability in FY24. From there, we expect to reach $1 billion of adjusted Ebitda, hopefully by FY29,” said Deepinder Goyal, the company’s founder, in the shareholder letter for the fourth quarter of FY26 (2025-26). “The acceleration is real because the foundation is already laid. The systems, the supply chains, the customer trust, the operational muscle. All of it compounds,” Goyal added. Notably, in FY26, 109 million customers completed transactions worth over $10 billion through Blinkit, District, and Zomato.

While speaking on competition, in its earnings call, the company's management said it is unsure of the problem statement that Toing, the standalone food delivery application of rival Swiggy, is solving. However, the management added that it currently sees Bistro, its own standalone food delivery app, "as an experiment and not as a big bet". Eternal added that it might follow suit if a larger market opportunity arises. Food delivery platform Swiggy had launched Toing last year in 2025. With its new app, the company is targeting value-conscious customers. The service was initially launched in Pune and has since expanded to 21 cities.