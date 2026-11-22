Kolkata-based Saraogi E-Ventures, which markets electric two-wheelers under the E-Went brand, sees significant growth opportunities in India's price-sensitive markets, particularly in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment, while exploring sodium-ion battery technology as an alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries, its founder and CEO Umang Kumar Saraogi said.

The company plans to begin trials of sodium-ion battery-powered scooters around December, deploying some vehicles for testing. The technology is being explored for its potential safety advantages over conventional lithium-ion batteries, although its relatively lower energy density makes the battery packs bulkier, Saraogi said.

"It is supposed to be safer. We expect to conduct trials here starting in December and deploy some vehicles with these batteries. The economics and convenience have to be evaluated before we can deploy them in our new product launches. Currently, most of the models use lithium-ion technology," he told PTI.

If commercialised successfully, sodium-ion batteries could accelerate India's push to indigenise battery manufacturing by tapping into abundant domestic raw materials, cutting the country's heavy reliance on imported lithium-ion components. The battery trials form part of its broader product development efforts. Saraogi said regional electric two-wheeler manufacturers have considerable growth potential as national brands largely focus on premium models, leaving the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment and smaller towns relatively underserved. Buyers in tier-three and smaller towns, as well as rural areas and consumers in tier I and II cities, often look for affordable mobility options, creating space for regional players that can build their businesses through local dealer networks, lower ownership costs and word-of-mouth publicity rather than expensive branding campaigns, he said.

"For someone earning Rs 30,00050,000 a month, a high-priced electric scooter is often beyond their consideration. They are looking for a reliable, value-for-money mobility solution that fits within a budget of Rs 1 lakh, with minimum maintenance cost over the vehicle's life," Saraogi said. "At E-Went, we believe electric mobility should be for every Indian who wants to make a smarter choice, not just those who can afford premium technology," he said. Saraogi said national manufacturers largely concentrate on tier-one and tier-two cities with relatively expensive models, leaving considerable scope for smaller companies to cater to customers in less penetrated markets. Rather than pursuing an aggressive pan-India expansion, Saraogi said the company plans to deepen its presence in the states where it currently operates, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.