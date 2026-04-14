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Everstone invests $270 mn in Apothecon-Navinta specialty pharma platform

The deal creates Apothecon Group, a specialty pharma company focused on regulated markets in the US, Europe and India, with plans to expand its pipeline, footprint and acquisitions

Singapore-based Everstone Capital
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Everstone Capital plans to accelerate the company’s product pipeline, expand into new markets and pursue acquisitions, while the founding promoters retain a meaningful stake | Image: Company Website
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 4:11 PM IST
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Singapore-based Everstone Capital has invested about $270 million for a significant stake in a combined platform formed with the promoters of India’s Apothecon and US-based Navinta, according to a statement.
 
The transaction creates the Apothecon Group, a specialty formulations business focused on regulated markets. The company combines in-house formulation capabilities with captive active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing and has a commercial presence spanning the US, Europe and other global markets.
 
The Apothecon Group, founded in 2003 by industry veterans including Mahendra Patel, a former Sandoz executive, and Joe Renner, former COO of Sandoz and chairman of Zydus USA, has built a diversified portfolio spanning injectables, oral solids and other dosage forms.
 
The company operates manufacturing and R&D facilities in Vadodara and Hyderabad in India, as well as New Jersey and Florida in the US. Its plants produce formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates for global distribution.
 
“Apothecon Group specialises in complex formulations with a strong track record of launching differentiated products,” said Atul Kapur, co-founder and chief investment officer at Everstone Capital. “We expect the company to reach greater heights and look forward to the next chapter.”
 
Everstone Capital plans to accelerate the company’s product pipeline, expand into new markets and pursue acquisitions, while the founding promoters retain a meaningful stake. Mahendra Patel will continue as chairman, and Everstone will appoint Puncham Mukim and Arjun Oberoi to the board.
 
The firm has previously invested in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies including Rubicon Research, Slayback Pharma, Softgel Healthcare, Integris Medtech, Sahyadri Hospitals and OmniActive Health.
 
“Everstone Capital is the right partner, given its track record in scaling global generics and specialty pharma businesses,” said Dr. Mahendra Patel, co-founder and chairman of Apothecon Group. “The investment will help expand our manufacturing footprint and accelerate R&D.”
 
Apothecon Group was advised by Citadel Management Consulting on the transaction, while o3 Capital acted as the buy-side advisor to Everstone Capital.
 

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Topics :EuropeEverstonePharmaPharma industry

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 4:06 PM IST

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