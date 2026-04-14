Everstone invests $270 mn in Apothecon-Navinta specialty pharma platform

Singapore-based Everstone Capital has invested about $270 million for a significant stake in a combined platform formed with the promoters of India’s Apothecon and US-based Navinta, according to a statement.

The transaction creates the Apothecon Group, a specialty formulations business focused on regulated markets. The company combines in-house formulation capabilities with captive active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing and has a commercial presence spanning the US, Europe and other global markets.

The Apothecon Group, founded in 2003 by industry veterans including Mahendra Patel, a former Sandoz executive, and Joe Renner, former COO of Sandoz and chairman of Zydus USA, has built a diversified portfolio spanning injectables, oral solids and other dosage forms.

The company operates manufacturing and R&D facilities in Vadodara and Hyderabad in India, as well as New Jersey and Florida in the US. Its plants produce formulations, active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates for global distribution.

“Apothecon Group specialises in complex formulations with a strong track record of launching differentiated products,” said Atul Kapur, co-founder and chief investment officer at Everstone Capital. “We expect the company to reach greater heights and look forward to the next chapter.”