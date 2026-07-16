Home / Companies / News / Laundry infra company Quick Clean raises ₹133 crore in Series B round

Laundry infra company Quick Clean raises ₹133 crore in Series B round

Stakeboat Capital led the ₹133 crore Series B round, with existing investors participating, as Quick Clean plans AI-led expansion across India and overseas markets

Quick Clean, an on-premise laundry infrastructure
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The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion across India, invest in AI-led laundry operations, automation and sustainability technologies, and support its planned entry into Southeast Asia and the West Asia | Image: LinkedI
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:00 AM IST
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Quick Clean, an on-premise laundry infrastructure company serving the hospitality and healthcare sectors, has raised ₹133 crore (around $14 million) in a Series B funding round led by Stakeboat Capital, with continued participation from existing investors Alkemi Growth Capital and Blue Ashva Capital.
 
The company plans to use the fresh capital to accelerate its expansion across India, invest in AI-led laundry operations, automation and sustainability technologies, and support its planned entry into Southeast Asia and the West Asia.
 
Over the next five years, Quick Clean aims to expand its network to more than 500 on-premise laundry facilities, strengthening its position as an institutional laundry infrastructure platform.
 
The company had earlier raised ₹50 crore in its Series A round.
 
Quick Clean currently operates more than 140 on-premise laundry facilities across nearly 38 cities and processes over 100,000 kilograms of linen every day. Its clients include Marriott, Taj, Hyatt, Radisson, ITC Hotels, AIIMS, Lilavati Hospital and Bombay Hospital.
 
Unlike conventional outsourcing models where linen is transported off-site, Quick Clean owns and operates the complete on-premise infrastructure, including equipment, technology, manpower and operational accountability.
 
Founded in 2010, Quick Clean has grown into a ₹300 crore business. It operates across 38 cities with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals.
 
"The next five years will represent the most significant chapter in Quick Clean's journey. We are committed to operating more than 500 on-premise laundry facilities while extending our model beyond India into Southeast Asia and the West Asia. The opportunity ahead is substantial, and this investment provides the foundation to build a truly global company born in India," said Anshul Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Quick Clean.
 
   

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Topics :Startup IndiafundinginfrastructureHospitality industry

First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:00 AM IST

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