Exide sees Q3 revenue contribution from Bengaluru lithium-ion cell plant

The company is looking at 6 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity, with plans to expand it to 12 GWh. "We want to ride on the new energy transition, which is happening in India from now until 2030,” Roy said.
Exide's annual report said discussions with select OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and other customers across mobility and stationary storage applications are progressing well, while its modules and packs business, through the Prantij (Gujarat) facility, continues to provide an early operating presence.
The second priority, Roy told shareholders, was to protect the core lead-acid battery business. "We envisage it to be a ₹45,000 crore market, and people feel that it will grow to ₹55,000 crore in the next five years. So, it is also going to have a growth trajectory," he said.