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Exide sees Q3 revenue contribution from Bengaluru lithium-ion cell plant

Exide Industries expects its Bengaluru lithium-ion cell plant to begin generating revenue from Q3 FY27 as it ramps up investments in battery manufacturing and new energy

Exide Industries
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Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 8:44 PM IST
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Exide Industries expects its Bengaluru lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant to start contributing to revenue from the third quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q3FY27), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Avik Roy said on Friday during a media interaction after the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).
 
Till March 31, 2026, the company has invested ₹4,802 crore in Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), which is setting up the lithium-ion cell manufacturing project. The company plans to invest another ₹1,400 crore in the project during FY27.
 
Outlining the pillars of Exide's growth strategy, Roy told shareholders at the AGM that the first priority was to operationalise the lithium-ion business and ramp it up. "This is a huge investment for us and we want to operationalise it. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium is very robust," he said.
 
The company is looking at 6 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity, with plans to expand it to 12 GWh. "We want to ride on the new energy transition, which is happening in India from now until 2030,” Roy said.
 
Exide's annual report said discussions with select OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and other customers across mobility and stationary storage applications are progressing well, while its modules and packs business, through the Prantij (Gujarat) facility, continues to provide an early operating presence.
 
The second priority, Roy told shareholders, was to protect the core lead-acid battery business. "We envisage it to be a ₹45,000 crore market, and people feel that it will grow to ₹55,000 crore in the next five years. So, it is also going to have a growth trajectory," he said.
 
"We have had market leadership for decades. We would also like to participate in this market's growth through portfolio enhancement, an enhanced go-to-market strategy, improved competitiveness, and by gaining market share to grow our core legacy business," Roy said.
 
The third focus, he said, was operational excellence across factories and business processes through automation, digitalisation, and future-ready manufacturing technologies. The company’s capital allocation strategy would be aligned with these priorities, he added.
 
“Our main capital allocation will be along these three priorities. The first is to support our subsidiary Exide Energy through equity infusion and make it successful to become a top manufacturer of lithium-ion cells and packs," Roy said.
 
Exide reported standalone revenue of ₹17,269 crore in FY26. At the media interaction, Roy said the company remained on track to achieve its goal, set about a year ago, of growing its core business to ₹20,000 crore over the next two to three years.
 
"That is still our goal. We have made our business and investment plans accordingly. The demand looks very good," he said.
 
In view of the impact of the West Asia crisis on costs, the company took a 5-6 per cent price increase in Q4FY26.
   

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Topics :Exide IndustriesLithium batteryExide

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

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