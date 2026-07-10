Exide sees Q3 revenue contribution from Bengaluru lithium-ion cell plant

Exide Industries expects its Bengaluru lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant to start contributing to revenue from the third quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q3FY27), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Avik Roy said on Friday during a media interaction after the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Till March 31, 2026, the company has invested ₹4,802 crore in Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL), which is setting up the lithium-ion cell manufacturing project. The company plans to invest another ₹1,400 crore in the project during FY27.

Outlining the pillars of Exide's growth strategy, Roy told shareholders at the AGM that the first priority was to operationalise the lithium-ion business and ramp it up. "This is a huge investment for us and we want to operationalise it. The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and lithium is very robust," he said.

The company is looking at 6 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity, with plans to expand it to 12 GWh. "We want to ride on the new energy transition, which is happening in India from now until 2030,” Roy said.

Exide's annual report said discussions with select OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and other customers across mobility and stationary storage applications are progressing well, while its modules and packs business, through the Prantij (Gujarat) facility, continues to provide an early operating presence.