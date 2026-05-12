EXIM Bank plans to raise ₹99,500 cr funds in FY27 amid global volatility

The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) plans to raise about ₹99,500 crore ($10.5 billion) in fiscal 2027 ​through domestic and overseas borrowing, its managing director said, ​as the bank looks to strengthen its funding profile.

The spread on the bank's ‌10-year bond issued in January has narrowed to 70 basis points from 86 bps over the past three months, strengthening its confidence to pursue foreign-currency borrowing in this environment, MD Harsha Bangari told Reuters on Monday.

The US-Israel war on Iran and the subsequent closure of the key Strait of Hormuz has increased shipping costs, disrupted logistics and affected exporter sentiment.

However, the bank will remain cautious on the timing of any fresh borrowing, she said, without specifying when the fundraise would be carried out. The wholly state-owned EXIM Bank, which provides export financing and ‌backs loans granted by commercial lenders to buyers of Indian goods, expects to tap the domestic market for around ₹66,000 crore through instruments such as bonds, certificates of deposit and loans, according to Bangari. It will raise about $3.5 billion from overseas markets via bilateral and syndicated loans, she added. The planned borrowing is higher than the ₹86,000 crore the bank raised in the previous financial year.