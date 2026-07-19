Tyre maker Ceat Ltd expects strong double-digit growth in FY27, riding on bullish domestic demand post GST cut and robust international business despite disruptions from the war in West Asia, according to its MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee.

The company, which has announced a ₹1,205 crore investment towards capacity expansion, also expects the availability of more capacity to help drive growth, Banerjee told PTI.

"We expect a strong double-digit growth, overall in FY27," he said when asked about the outlook for FY27.

On a consolidated basis, Ceat Ltd had posted a 22 per cent year-on-year revenue growth of ₹4,318 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

Banerjee further said, "We are very bullish on overall market expansion post GST cut. Rural markets are doing very well. Our Q1 top line growth was good." Stating that some more capacities are coming on stream, Banerjee said, "We expect robust growth to continue." Ceat had announced a capex of ₹1,205 crore, primarily to expand production capacity for two-wheeler tyres at its Nagpur plant, which is nearing full utilisation of existing capacity of 80,000 tyres per day. It plans to add about 53,000 tyres per day through the investment. Banerjee, however, said the growth rate could "moderate" a bit going forward due to the price hikes that the company has undertaken to partially offset the rise in commodity costs and as further price hikes are expected.