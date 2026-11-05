Fairfax India raises stake in IIFL Capital to 38% with ₹2,000 cr investment

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, through its affiliate FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd (FIHM), has acquired additional 11.22 per cent stake in IIFL Capital for ₹2,000 crore.

IIFL allotted 57,142,857 equity shares to FIHM on November 4, 2026 for ₹350 per share aggregating to ₹2,000 crore, IIFL Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Following the preferential allotment, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation's stake in IIFL Capital has increased to 38.04 per cent from 26.82 per cent.

"In terms of Regulation 22(2A) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, the subscription shares allotted under this preferential issue will not have any voting rights until the completion of the open offer and will be held under a separate share escrow account (i.e. demat escrow) as required under the SEBI (SAST) Regulations," it said.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in September cleared Fairfax India Holdings Corporation's proposal to acquire an additional stake in IIFL Capital Services. FIHM is a Mauritius-based private company engaged in investment holding, with a focus on long-term capital appreciation and preservation through investments in equity and debt securities in India. It holds a global business licence and has no other business activities. FIHM is wholly owned by Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, a company listed in Toronto, whose ultimate parent is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, a Canadian holding company engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management across several countries, including India.