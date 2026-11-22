AI-powered enterprise SaaS Far Eye on Sunday said it has helped e-commerce major Flipkart's B2B cash-and-carry market place, Flipkart Wholesale, slash its logistics spend by 6 per cent besides an 8 per cent reduction in vehicle deployment pan-India.

This has enabled Flipkart Wholesale to improve fleet productivity without compromising delivery efficiency, reducing vehicle idle time by 10 per cent, Far Eye said in a statement.

The improvements come from digitising and connecting dispatch, routing, compliance and payment collection processes across a network comprising 26 stores and one cross-dock, it said.

Flipkart Wholesale's network processes more than 200,000 orders and about 195,000 vehicle assignments a month.

The platform said it now supports the movement of goods across this network through a unified digital workflow, replacing largely manual and fragmented dispatch processes. Far Eye said it also brought optimisation to match vehicle deployment to operational need, along with automated e-way bill generation, thus removing manual work from a compliance-heavy step. All these initiatives resulted in 8 per cent fewer vehicles across pan-India operations, with no impact on delivery efficiency, 6 per cent lower total logistics spend, through better routing, dispatch discipline and fleet optimisation and 10 per cent lower vehicle idle time, as planning and deployment improved fleet productivity, among others, it said.