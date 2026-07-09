Federal Bank gets inaugural BBB- investment-grade issuer rating from S&P

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Thursday said S&P Global Ratings has assigned it an inaugural international issuer credit rating of BBB-/Stable for the long term and A-3 for the short term, placing the lender in the global investment-grade category.

The BBB- long-term issuer credit rating is the first international issuer credit rating assigned to the bank by S&P Global Ratings.

The bank said in a statement that the rating reflects its franchise strength, disciplined risk management, sound capitalisation, diversified funding profile, liquidity position and consistent financial performance.

Additionally, the bank said the investment-grade rating is expected to enhance its visibility among global investors and international financial institutions, while strengthening confidence among customers, counterparties and other stakeholders.