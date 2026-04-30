Federal Bank to acquire 450,000 StanChart cards, boost retail presence

“It is difficult to put a firm number to the consideration at this stage, as it will depend on the value of the portfolio at the time of closing. The final outcome will be contingent on customer retention. The business was available at an attractive price, which is why the bank chose to bid, and the economics remain sensible even under different attrition scenarios. The portfolio comprises reasonably seasoned and affluent customers,” said a source aware of the development, adding that the bank is working towards gaining a meaningful market share in the credit card space. Depending on customer attrition, the transaction value could be around ₹1,500 crore to ₹2,000 crore.