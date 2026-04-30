Federal Bank to acquire 450,000 StanChart cards, boost retail presence

“…this (the transaction) accelerates the previously announced strategy to consolidate and sharpen its focus in the wealth and affluent segment in India, and away from predominantly single-product relationships which are represented in this transaction,” a statement said.
Standard Chartered sold its personal loan business to Kotak Mahindra Bank last year. This is yet another instance of a foreign bank selling its retail credit card portfolio to a domestic private sector bank. In 2023, Axis Bank bought Citibank’s India consumer business, which included its credit card portfolio, for ₹11,603 crore.
According to Federal Bank, with this transaction, its non-co-branded credit card receivables would increase by an anticipated ~90 per cent, and would meaningfully accelerate its retail relationship strategy and allow it to embed deeper into retail consumers, particularly in the non-co-branded credit card segment. Additionally, geographically, the acquisition will be a major strategic gain for the bank, with approximately 75 per cent of the acquired card base concentrated in India’s top eight cities, leading to the bank’s presence more than doubling in these locations, thereby enhancing its footprint in Tier-1 markets, which would give the bank access to urban, financially active consumers.