Federal Bank to buy nearly 450K retail credit cards from Standard Chartered

Federal Bank to acquire nearly 450,000 retail credit cards from Standard Chartered

SUBRATA PANDA

Federal Bank on Thursday said it will acquire around 450,000 credit cards from the India standalone retail credit card portfolio of UK-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank, with the two lenders set to sign a definitive agreement. The transaction, once completed, is expected to expand Federal Bank’s credit card base and deepen its presence in Tier-1 cities by adding a high-quality, seasoned customer portfolio.

The deal value was not disclosed. According to Federal Bank, the final portfolio — including the number of cards acquired — will depend on the timing of the transfer and customer consent. The transaction values the portfolio at about 1.5–1.6 times implied equity, as estimated by the bank, with the final consideration linked to actual balances at the time of transfer.

Standard Chartered Bank, as part of its retail strategy, had earlier indicated that it would not push standalone credit cards in India and would instead focus on “deep, multi-product relationships” offering lifestyle and payment benefits. “For Standard Chartered Bank, this accelerates its previously announced strategy to consolidate and sharpen its focus in the wealth and affluent segment in India, and away from predominantly single-product relationships which are represented in this transaction,” the two banks said in a joint statement. The UK-headquartered lender had last year sold its personal loan business to Kotak Mahindra Bank. This is the second instance of a foreign bank divesting its retail credit card portfolio to a domestic private sector lender. Earlier, Axis Bank acquired Citibank’s India consumer business, including its credit card portfolio, for ₹11,603 crore.

As of March 2026, Federal Bank had 2.24 million credit cards, while Standard Chartered Bank had 638,169. The portfolio to be acquired comprises up to around 450,000 cards, compared with Federal Bank’s existing base of about 800,000 non-co-branded cards and 1.3 million co-branded cards. The bank said its non-co-branded credit card receivables would rise by an estimated 90 per cent, adding that the transaction would meaningfully accelerate its retail relationship strategy, particularly in the non-co-branded segment. Geographically, the acquisition is a significant strategic gain, with around 75 per cent of the acquired card base concentrated in India’s top eight cities. This is expected to more than double Federal Bank’s presence in these locations, materially enhancing its footprint in Tier-1 markets and expanding access to urban, financially active consumers.

“This acquisition represents a compelling and strategic addition to our retail credit franchise. The portfolio we are acquiring is of good quality, highly seasoned active credit card users, and is concentrated in markets that align with our strategy. This further accelerates the growth of our already fast-growing cards business. We see this as a significant opportunity to serve these discerning customers better and build long-term relationships,” said KVS Manian, managing director and chief executive officer of Federal Bank. For Standard Chartered Bank, the retail strategy is now centred on multi-product relationships with individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) clients, anchored in wealth solutions and international banking. In January, the bank said it had around 700,000 credit cards, of which 550,000 were standalone and 150,000 part of multi-product relationships, a segment it intends to deepen.

Aditya Mandloi, managing director and head of wealth and retail banking, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, said the move aligns with its strategic shift towards deeper client engagement. “Credit cards continue to be a core part of our offering, complemented by investments in strengthening our wealth platform and enhancing our proposition for affluent clients, including the recent launch of our Metal Beyond credit card. India remains a key market for Standard Chartered, where we continue to invest and strengthen our presence,” he said, adding that the bank will work closely with Federal Bank to ensure a smooth transition for customers.