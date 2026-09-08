Ferrero Rocher eyes double-digit India growth, bets on premiumisation

Ferrero Rocher is targeting double-digit growth in India this festive season as it looks to outpace the country’s chocolate market and gain market share, helped by premiumisation and expanding retail distribution by adding more coolers.

“The chocolate market is growing at around 7-8 per cent. We are targeting to grow faster than the category and gain share,” Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Ferrero India Subcontinent, told Business Standard. “Ferrero Rocher will grow at double digits for sure,” he added.

Ferrero Rocher is bullish on the festive season in India and plans to support its brands through e-commerce, modern trade, quick commerce and digital media. The company has already activated its brand around Onam and plans further activity around Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali.

“We are very positive on the gifting season this year,” Kapuswala said, adding that Ferrero Rocher has grown faster than the category in recent years. India’s overall chocolate market is growing at around 7 per cent, with the chocolate bar segment, which accounts for 50 per cent of the chocolate market, expanding at a similar rate, according to the company. The total bar category is estimated at close to Rs 20,000 crore, although the premium segment remains relatively small. The company launched its Ferrero Rocher bars in India ahead of the festive season. “The premium segment is small, but is poised to grow,” Kapuswala said. Ferrero is looking to enter the segment early and grow alongside the broader premiumisation of the category.

The launch of Ferrero Rocher bars is aimed at tapping a consumption occasion of sharing and indulgence, which the company believes is relatively niche. The brand has historically built its India business around gifting, beginning with Diwali and subsequently expanding to occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, Valentine's Day and several regional festivals. Over the past 15-16 years, Ferrero Rocher has also increased its presence around major festivals and regional occasions, which include Onam, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Durga Puja and Navratri. It has also launched Ferrero Rocher Moments to address the year-round gifting segment. “Now it was time to tap the niche state of sharing and indulgence,” Kapuswala said, adding that chocolate bars can fit into this consumption occasion.