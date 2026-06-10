Fidelity pares Meesho stake, raises ₹988 crore through share sale

American financial services company Fidelity Investments on Wednesday divested a 1.3 per cent stake in e-commerce firm Meesho for ₹988 crore through open market transactions.

Fidelity Investments, through its two affiliates, FID FDI 2117 LLC and FID FDI 312 LLC, offloaded a total of 5,98,16,300 shares representing a 1.31 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm, according to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold in the price range of ₹165.18-165.21 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹988.15 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, FID FDI 312 LLC owned a 1.13 per cent stake in Meesho, as per shareholding data available on the BSE.