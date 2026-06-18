FILA Group sells 7% stake in DOMS for ₹934 cr; SBI, Axis MFs raise holdings

Italian multinational FILA Group, one of the promoters of DOMS Industries, has divested a 7 per cent stake in the company for ₹934 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) and Axis MF have increased their holdings in DOMS Industries by purchasing a combined stake of 2.13 per cent for ₹285 crore.

DOMS manufactures and markets a wide range of stationery and art materials, while FILA Group is a supplier of art materials and has a portfolio of 25 iconic brands.

FILA -- Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SPA offloaded over 4.248 million equity shares in two tranches, representing a 7 per cent stake in DOMS Industries, as per data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold in the price range of ₹2,200.07-2,200.55 apiece on Wednesday, taking the combined transaction value to ₹934.74 crore. Following the transaction, Fila Group's shareholding in DOMS Industries has come down to 19.01 per cent from 26.01 per cent. The combined shareholding of promoters and promoter group entities also fell to 63.39 per cent from 70.39 per cent. SBI MF bought 932,000 shares, representing a 1.54 per cent stake in DOMS Industries, while Axis MF acquired 3.61 lakh shares, or a 0.6 per cent holding in the firm. The investors picked up the shares at an average price of ₹2,200 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹284.77 crore.