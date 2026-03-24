Fino fallout prompts fintech firms to seek safe harbour, tighten controls

Another payments company chief told Business Standard that firms operating in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated space should be granted safe harbour protections unless there is clear evidence of collusion and wilful wrongdoing.

The person noted that the request comes at a time when all prescribed due diligence processes — including Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, merchant screening, and checks against blacklists — are already being carried out across hundreds of merchants onboarded daily.

“We onboard merchants already with enhanced due diligence. We check if the website is real, has real products, and do all possible checks like if they are blacklisted on card networks, NPCI merchant database, GST, and even FIU. There has to be a safe harbour for intermediaries like us following the rules, especially when the merchant makes an error, else there is no end to it,” the person added.