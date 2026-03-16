Fino Payments Bank denies links to betting and gaming activities

Fino Payments Bank on Monday denied any involvement in betting or gaming activities, following media reports suggesting that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) may recommend a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into certain online gaming transactions linked to the bank over suspected instances of money laundering.

In an exchange filing, the lender termed reports about the alleged expansion of the probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) or involvement of the ED as “non-factual and speculative”. The bank said it is not subject to any investigation by any authority other than the DGGI’s Hyderabad unit.

The bank further clarified that the ongoing investigation by the DGGI relates to certain programme managers and merchants associated with multiple banks, including Fino, and does not pertain to the lender’s own GST compliance. Fino also said media reports claiming that a court had rejected bail in the matter were “completely incorrect”. On February 27, Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, was arrested under provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act and the State Goods and Services Tax Act. The company had subsequently clarified that the investigation relates to a business partner and not to its own GST compliance.